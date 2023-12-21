Bradley takes on SIU-Edwardsville, looks to stop 5-game skid

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at Bradley Braves (6-5, 0-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -11;…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at Bradley Braves (6-5, 0-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -11; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley heads into the matchup with SIU-Edwardsville as losers of five games in a row.

The Braves are 3-2 on their home court. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malevy Leons averaging 5.1.

The Cougars are 0-5 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Desmond Polk averaging 4.0.

Bradley’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leons is averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals for the Braves. Christian Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Shamar Wright is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

