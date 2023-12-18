Bowling Green plays Hampton after Hill’s 29-point game

Hampton Pirates (4-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts…

Hampton Pirates (4-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Hampton Pirates after Marcus Hill scored 29 points in Bowling Green’s 79-69 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Falcons are 4-1 in home games. Bowling Green averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Pirates are 0-2 on the road. Hampton averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bowling Green scores 73.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 75.6 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is shooting 48.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Falcons. DaJion Humphrey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Bowling Green.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 15.3 points for Hampton.

