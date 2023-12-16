Bowling Green hosts UMKC after Brown’s 29-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -5.5;…

UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Jamar Brown scored 29 points in UMKC’s 80-57 victory over the Tabor Bluejays.

The Falcons are 3-1 on their home court. Bowling Green averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-3 away from home. UMKC averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Bowling Green scores 72.8 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 69.2 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Falcons. DaJion Humphrey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Bowling Green.

Cameron Faas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.