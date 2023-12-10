Boston University visits Wagner after Williams’ 21-point game

Boston University Terriers (3-6) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

Boston University Terriers (3-6) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the Boston University Terriers after Zaire Williams scored 21 points in Wagner’s 62-59 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Seahawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Wagner allows 64.0 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-5 on the road. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot League with 13.3 assists per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.3.

Wagner is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Wagner gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Seahawks. Tyje Kelton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Wagner.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Brewster is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds for Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

