Boston University Terriers to host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Friday

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) at Boston University Terriers (4-7) Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -3.5;…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) at Boston University Terriers (4-7)

Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Boston University and UMass-Lowell face off.

The Terriers are 2-1 on their home court. Boston University has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The River Hawks have gone 4-3 away from home. UMass-Lowell is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston University averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is averaging 8.9 points for the Terriers.

Ayinde Hikim is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.