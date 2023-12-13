Boston University Terriers to face the Dartmouth Big Green Wednesday

Boston University Terriers (4-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

Boston University Terriers (4-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-6)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Dartmouth for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Big Green are 2-2 on their home court. Dartmouth is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Terriers are 2-5 on the road. Boston University is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Dartmouth’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Boston University allows. Boston University’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Dusan Neskovic is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.5 points for Dartmouth.

Kyrone Alexander is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging nine points. Otto Landrum is averaging 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.