Boston University plays Maine in non-conference matchup

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Boston University Terriers (3-5)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on Boston University for a non-conference matchup.

The Terriers have gone 2-0 at home. Boston University averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Black Bears are 2-3 in road games. Maine ranks second in the America East allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Boston University averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 70.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.5 Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is shooting 44.6% and averaging 9.1 points for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Boston University.

Kellen Tynes is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

