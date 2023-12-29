Boston University hosts Derkack and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (6-7) at Boston University Terriers (4-8) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Boston University…

Merrimack Warriors (6-7) at Boston University Terriers (4-8)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Boston University Terriers after Jordan Derkack scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 68-52 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Terriers have gone 2-2 in home games. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Otto Landrum averaging 2.4.

The Warriors are 1-6 on the road. Merrimack is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Boston University scores 65.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 70.3 Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Terriers. Landrum is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Derkack is shooting 53.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

