Boston University hosts Derkack and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (6-7) at Boston University Terriers (4-8)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Boston University Terriers after Jordan Derkack scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 68-52 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Terriers are 2-2 in home games. Boston University ranks fourth in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Warriors are 1-6 in road games. Merrimack has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boston University’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Landrum is averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Devon Savage is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 11.2 points. Derkack is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

