Boston University and Maine meet in cross-conference game

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Boston University Terriers (3-5) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -2;…

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Boston University Terriers (3-5)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -2; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Brewster and the Boston University Terriers host Kellen Tynes and the Maine Black Bears in non-conference play.

The Terriers have gone 2-0 in home games. Boston University is second in the Patriot League with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Okwuosa averaging 4.3.

The Black Bears are 2-3 in road games. Maine ranks eighth in the America East shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Boston University is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 70.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.5 Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewster is shooting 44.6% and averaging 9.1 points for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 9.0 points for Boston University.

Tynes is averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 12.4 points for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.