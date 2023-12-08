Boston College hosts Octave and Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-3, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -22; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Boston College Eagles after Joseph Octave scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 78-67 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Eagles are 4-1 in home games. Boston College has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crusaders have gone 1-3 away from home. Holy Cross has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

Boston College scores 76.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 77.6 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 64.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 70.8 Boston College allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is shooting 53.1% and averaging 20.0 points for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Boston College.

Joe Nugent averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Octave is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for Holy Cross.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.