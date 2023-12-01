Boston College faces NC State following Post’s 24-point game

NC State Wolfpack (4-2) at Boston College Eagles (5-2) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on…

NC State Wolfpack (4-2) at Boston College Eagles (5-2)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on the NC State Wolfpack after Quinten Post scored 24 points in Boston College’s 80-62 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Boston College is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolfpack are 0-1 on the road. NC State averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Boston College scores 75.3 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.2 NC State gives up. NC State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Wolfpack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Post is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.4 points for Boston College.

DJ Horne is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 steals. Casey Morsell is averaging 14.5 points for NC State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.