Boston College Eagles face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on 3-game win streak

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) at Boston College Eagles (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) at Boston College Eagles (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -16; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Eagles take on Lehigh.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Boston College is seventh in the ACC scoring 78.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Lehigh is second in the Patriot League with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 3.9.

Boston College averages 78.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 74.0 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.7 points for Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

