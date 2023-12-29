NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Bostick scores 22 as CSU Northridge beats Cal Poly 83-73

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 12:38 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick had 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 83-73 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Bostick also contributed three steals for the Matadors (10-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Jasman Sangha had 19 points and shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kobe Sanders finished with 33 points and five assists for the Mustangs (4-9). Jarred Hyder added 15 points and four steals for Cal Poly. In addition, Joel Armotrading finished with nine points, two steals and five blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

