Bostick leads CSU Northridge against Long Beach State after 22-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the Long Beach State Beach after Dionte Bostick scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 83-73 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Beach have gone 3-0 at home. Long Beach State is fourth in the Big West with 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.3.

The Matadors are 1-0 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is the leader in the Big West scoring 16.2 fast break points per game.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The Beach and Matadors meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Jared Barnett is averaging 4.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.