Born leads Northern Iowa against Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7, 0-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Bowen Born scored 31 points in Northern Iowa’s 84-80 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Northern Iowa Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa ranks ninth in the MVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Hutson averaging 1.7.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have gone 2-4 away from home. Prairie View A&M allows 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Northern Iowa scores 76.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 78.6 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Born averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Northern Iowa Panthers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Nate Heise is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.5 points for Northern Iowa.

Charles Smith IV averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Prairie View A&M Panthers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 13 points for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.