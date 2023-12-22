CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Boone scores 16, UNLV beats Hofstra 74-56

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 12:32 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keylan Boone had 16 points in UNLV’s 74-56 victory over Hofstra on Thursday.

Boone also contributed five rebounds for the Rebels (5-5). Luis Rodriguez added 15 points and had 10 rebounds. Jackie Johnson III also had 10 points.

Darlinstone Dubar led the way for the Pride (7-5) with 17 points. Hofstra also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Tyler Thomas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

