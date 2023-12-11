Boise State hosts Davis and Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (1-8) at Boise State Broncos (6-3) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits…

Northwestern State Demons (1-8) at Boise State Broncos (6-3)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Boise State Broncos after Cliff Davis scored 24 points in Northwestern State’s 83-74 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 4-0 in home games. Boise State scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Demons are 0-5 on the road. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 28.4% from 3-point range.

Boise State scores 73.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 80.2 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 71.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 67.2 Boise State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.8 points for Boise State.

Davis is averaging 15.6 points for the Demons. Ryan Forrest is averaging 12.7 points for Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

