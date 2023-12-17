Boise State hosts CSU Fullerton following Degenhart’s 20-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) at Boise State Broncos (7-3) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5;…

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) at Boise State Broncos (7-3)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points in Boise State’s 95-54 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Broncos are 5-0 on their home court. Boise State is sixth in the MWC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Degenhart averaging 8.7.

The Titans are 2-3 on the road. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Grayson Carper averaging 5.5.

Boise State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 68.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 65.9 Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Boise State.

Max Jones is averaging 16.8 points and 2.1 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 15.4 points for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.