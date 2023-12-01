Boise State Broncos and the Saint Mary’s Gaels play in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-4) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-3) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-4) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-3)

Idaho Falls, Idaho; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels and the Boise State Broncos square off in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Broncos have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Boise State is fourth in the MWC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Martin averaging 4.8.

The Gaels have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is eighth in the WCC scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Boise State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Boise State.

Aidan Mahaney is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 9.9 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

