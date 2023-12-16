Bogues, Vermont Catamounts to face the Virginia Tech Hokies

Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies…

Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Vermont in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Hokies have gone 5-0 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 1-1 on the road. Vermont is second in the America East with 14.7 assists per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 2.9.

Virginia Tech is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Lynn Kidd is shooting 67.9% and averaging 15.0 points for Virginia Tech.

TJ Long is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Catamounts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

