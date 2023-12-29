Blackmon’s 34 lead Stetson over Charlotte 79-75

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 34 points to spark Stetson to a 79-75 victory over Charlotte on Friday…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 34 points to spark Stetson to a 79-75 victory over Charlotte on Friday night.

Blackmon shot 14 for 25, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Hatters (8-6). Alec Oglesby scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Stephan D. Swenson had 13 points and shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

The 49ers (6-6) were led by Igor Milicic Jr., who recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Dishon Jackson added 19 points for Charlotte. In addition, Lu’Cye Patterson finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

