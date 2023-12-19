CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Blackmon scores 28 as Stetson takes down Florida International 80-68

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 9:57 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 28 points, Alec Oglesby added a season-high 22 and the pair combined for 12 3-pointers to help Stetson cruise past Florida International 80-68 on Tuesday night.

Oglesby had eight rebounds and Blackmon grabbed six, and each made six 3-pointers for the Hatters (7-5), who shot 14 of 32 from long range. Aubin Gateretse added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Stephan Swenson had 14 assists to go with nine points and nine rebounds.

Javaunte Hawkins finished with 17 points for the Panthers (4-9). Dashon Gittens added 13 points and six rebounds for Florida International. Jaidon Lipscomb also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

