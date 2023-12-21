Blackmon leads Stetson against Cincinnati after 28-point showing

Stetson Hatters (7-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after…

Stetson Hatters (7-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Blackmon scored 28 points in Stetson’s 80-68 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bearcats are 8-0 on their home court. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 43.6 rebounds. Viktor Lakhin leads the Bearcats with 8.5 boards.

The Hatters have gone 2-5 away from home. Stetson averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Cincinnati makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Stetson averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Lakhin is averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Blackmon is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.