Bjorklund leads St. Thomas-Minnesota over Crown College 85-66

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund scored a season-high 25 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to an 85-66 victory over Crown College on Sunday.

Bjorklund made 8 of 12 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for the Tommies (7-5). Ryan Dufault had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench. Drake Dobbs scored 12 with four assists.

Jacob Van Dam had 19 points to lead the Storm. Cade Carroll contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Micah Ladd added 10 points and five assists.

