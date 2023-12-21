Binghamton visits Saint Bonaventure after Balogun’s 21-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) Olean, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the…

Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3)

Olean, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Tariq Balogun scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 74-69 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bonnies have gone 4-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 2-4 in road games. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Saint Bonaventure averages 74.0 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 70.9 Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 9.3 more points per game (73.9) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 56.9% for Saint Bonaventure.

Symir Torrence is averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.