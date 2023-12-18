Binghamton takes on Niagara after Chenery’s 31-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton…

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Tymu Chenery scored 31 points in Binghamton’s 91-79 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Bearcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 73.9 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Niagara averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Binghamton’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chenery averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Symir Torrence is shooting 47.8% and averaging 9.8 points for Binghamton.

Ahmad Henderson II averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 11.1 points for Niagara.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.