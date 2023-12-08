Binghamton plays Le Moyne after Chenery’s 22-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the…

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-4)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins after Tymu Chenery scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 79-64 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Bearcats are 3-0 in home games. Binghamton is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins have gone 1-6 away from home. Le Moyne is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Binghamton’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chenery is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Binghamton.

Luke Sutherland is averaging 13.8 points for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 12.3 points for Le Moyne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

