Bigelow scores 14, grabs 10 rebounds and Richmond knocks off Lafayette 59-38

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Bigelow had 14 points in Richmond’s 59-38 victory over Lafayette on Saturday night.

Bigelow also had 10 rebounds for the Spiders (8-5). Dji Bailey added 10 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Mikkel Tyne shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Andrew Phillips led the way for the Leopards (1-12) with eight points and three steals. The loss was the Leopards’ ninth straight.

