Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to visit UCF Knights Friday

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at UCF Knights (8-3)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -23; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads to UCF for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Knights have gone 6-2 in home games. UCF is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in road games. Bethune-Cookman is the best team in the SWAC giving up only 70.9 points per game while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

UCF averages 76.8 points, 5.9 more per game than the 70.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.3 points. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 18.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UCF.

Elijah Hulsewe is averaging 6.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

