Bethune-Cookman visits South Carolina State following Harmon’s 33-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Zion Harmon scored 33 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 96-82 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. South Carolina State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is second in the SWAC scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

South Carolina State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 78.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 81.7 South Carolina State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is shooting 54.1% and averaging 11.1 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 8.3 points for South Carolina State.

Harmon is averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 steals for Bethune-Cookman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

