Bethune-Cookman visits Mississippi State on 3-game road slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -27.5; over/under…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -27.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Wildcats play Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 in home games. Mississippi State is fifth in the SEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 3.3.

The Wildcats are 1-5 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is the top team in the SWAC with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Jakobi Heady averaging 8.0.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.8 points.

Dhashon Dyson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

