Bethune-Cookman faces South Carolina State after Harmon’s 33-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Zion Harmon scored 33 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 96-82 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. South Carolina State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in road games. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

South Carolina State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 78.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 81.7 South Carolina State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everett is shooting 54.1% and averaging 11.1 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 8.3 points for South Carolina State.

Harmon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 steals for Bethune-Cookman.

