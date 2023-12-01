Bethune-Cookman faces Incarnate Word, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5;…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman aims to end its three-game skid when the Wildcats play Incarnate Word.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hulsewe averaging 2.7.

The Cardinals are 1-3 in road games. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shon Robinson averaging 2.3.

Bethune-Cookman scores 76.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 77.1 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Bethune-Cookman.

Sky Wicks is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 14.0 points for Incarnate Word.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

