Bertram leads Albany (NY) against Dartmouth after 20-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Dartmouth Big Green after Tyler Bertram scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-72 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Great Danes are 1-0 on their home court. Albany (NY) is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Big Green have gone 0-3 away from home. Dartmouth is seventh in the Ivy League with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaren Johnson averaging 5.6.

Albany (NY)’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 59.8 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 75.7 Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar’e Marshall is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Great Danes. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Albany (NY).

Dusan Neskovic is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 16.6 points. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12 points and six rebounds for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

