Bertram and Albany (NY) host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Tyler Bertram scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-72 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Great Danes have gone 1-0 at home. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 5.6.

The Big Green are 0-3 in road games. Dartmouth has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Albany (NY) is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertram is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 8.7 points. Amar’e Marshall is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.4 points for Albany (NY).

Dusan Neskovic is averaging 16.6 points for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12.0 points for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

