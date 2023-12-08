Benigni and Navy host Quinnipiac

Navy Midshipmen (2-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-2, 1-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5;…

Navy Midshipmen (2-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-2, 1-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Austin Benigni scored 21 points in Navy’s 79-77 overtime loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Quinnipiac averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Midshipmen are 0-4 in road games. Navy averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Quinnipiac averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bobcats. Rihards Vavers is averaging 9.0 points for Quinnipiac.

Benigni is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 9.7 points for Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

