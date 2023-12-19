Benham’s 21 lead High Point past UNC Greensboro 74-63

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Trae Benham had 21 points in High Point’s 74-63 win against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday…

Benham added six rebounds for the Panthers (9-4). Kezza Giffa was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line to add 13 points. Duke Miles went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Spartans (8-3) were led in scoring by Kobe Langley, who finished with 14 points and seven assists. Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and two steals for UNC Greensboro. Miles Jones also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

