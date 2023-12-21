Bender leads Manhattan against Monmouth after 21-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (6-5) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (6-5)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Monmouth Hawks after Shaquil Bender scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 76-71 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Monmouth is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers are 2-4 in road games. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Jaden Winston averaging 3.7.

Monmouth is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 65.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 74.0 Monmouth allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Bender is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 11.4 points for Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

