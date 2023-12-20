Bender leads Manhattan against Monmouth after 21-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (6-5) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (6-5)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Monmouth Hawks after Shaquil Bender scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 76-71 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Monmouth has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers are 2-4 on the road. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Jaden Winston averaging 3.7.

Monmouth’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is scoring 18.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Bender is averaging 11.6 points for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 11.4 points for Manhattan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.