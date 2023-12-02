Belmont wins 77-68 over Valparaiso

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Dia’s 18 points helped Belmont defeat Valparaiso 77-68 on Saturday. Dia also added 10 rebounds…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Dia’s 18 points helped Belmont defeat Valparaiso 77-68 on Saturday.

Dia also added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (6-3). Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and also had five assists. Jayce Willingham was 4 of 10 shooting and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Beacons (4-4) were led in scoring by Isaiah Stafford, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Cooper Schwieger added 18 points and two blocks for Valparaiso. Jaxon Edwards also had nine points.

