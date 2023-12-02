Live Radio
Belmont wins 77-68 over Valparaiso

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 4:20 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Dia’s 18 points helped Belmont defeat Valparaiso 77-68 on Saturday.

Dia also added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (6-3). Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and also had five assists. Jayce Willingham was 4 of 10 shooting and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Beacons (4-4) were led in scoring by Isaiah Stafford, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Cooper Schwieger added 18 points and two blocks for Valparaiso. Jaxon Edwards also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

