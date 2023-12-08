Belmont visits Middle Tennessee after King’s 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (7-3, 2-0 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle…

Belmont Bruins (7-3, 2-0 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Belmont Bruins after Elias King scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-73 overtime win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Blue Raiders are 4-3 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Jared Jones leads the Blue Raiders with 7.5 boards.

The Bruins have gone 2-2 away from home. Belmont ranks third in the MVC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee scores 66.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 79.5 Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 12.4 points. Jestin Porter is shooting 35.0% and averaging 10.5 points for Middle Tennessee.

Cade Tyson is averaging 18 points for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 16.3 points for Belmont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

