Bello, Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons square off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Townsend and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies host Rasheed Bello and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in Horizon League play.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 in home games. Oakland is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mastodons are 1-0 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 87.3 points while outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Oakland’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 17.8 more points per game (87.3) than Oakland allows to opponents (69.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers for Oakland.

Bello is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.