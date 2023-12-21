Bellarmine visits No. 17 BYU after Saunders’ 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (4-9) at BYU Cougars (10-1) Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 BYU faces the…

Bellarmine Knights (4-9) at BYU Cougars (10-1)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 BYU faces the Bellarmine Knights after Richie Saunders scored 20 points in BYU’s 86-54 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. BYU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 44.5 boards. Noah Waterman leads the Cougars with 7.0 rebounds.

The Knights are 1-7 in road games. Bellarmine averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

BYU scores 89.1 points, 19.6 more per game than the 69.5 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Saunders is shooting 58.3% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Bash Wieland is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Knights. Peter Suder is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

