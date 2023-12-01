Bellarmine visits Ball State after Jihad’s 25-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Ball State Cardinals (5-2) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the…

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Ball State Cardinals (5-2)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the Bellarmine Knights after Basheer Jihad scored 25 points in Ball State’s 90-64 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 at home. Ball State is fifth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jihad averaging 2.0.

The Knights are 1-5 in road games. Bellarmine is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ball State scores 78.1 points, 7.1 more per game than the 71.0 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jihad is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Ball State.

Ben Johnson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13 points. Peter Suder is averaging 11 points and 1.8 steals for Bellarmine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

