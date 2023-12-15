Bellarmine puts home win streak on the line against Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (7-2, 1-1 MVC) at Bellarmine Knights (4-7) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-2, 1-1 MVC) at Bellarmine Knights (4-7)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Knights play Evansville.

The Knights have gone 3-1 at home. Bellarmine averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-2 in road games. Evansville is second in the MVC with 16.2 assists per game led by Tanner Cuff averaging 3.4.

Bellarmine scores 70.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 71.4 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Bellarmine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Tipton is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.5 points. Peter Suder is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Ben Humrichous is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 9.6 points for Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

