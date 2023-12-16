Bellarmine plays Evansville, seeks 4th straight home win

Evansville Purple Aces (7-2, 1-1 MVC) at Bellarmine Knights (4-7) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-2, 1-1 MVC) at Bellarmine Knights (4-7)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Evansville trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Knights have gone 3-1 at home. Bellarmine ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.5 assists per game led by Alec Pfriem averaging 3.2.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-2 away from home. Evansville is the top team in the MVC with 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Yacine Toumi averaging 6.4.

Bellarmine is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.2% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Bellarmine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Bash Wieland is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Ben Humrichous is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 blocks for the Purple Aces. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 9.6 points for Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

