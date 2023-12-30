Live Radio
Bell scores 21 as Jacksonville defeats Erskine 79-52

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 6:42 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zach Bell had 21 points in Jacksonville’s 79-52 victory over Erskine on Saturday night.

Bell shot 7 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Dolphins (9-5). Josiah Sabino scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Robert McCray shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jaylen Prioleau led the Flying Fleet in scoring, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Robinson added seven points for Erskine. Jayden Byrd also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

