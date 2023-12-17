Bedford leads Oral Roberts against Oklahoma State after 26-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jailen Bedford scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-76 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowboys have gone 3-2 at home. Oklahoma State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Oral Roberts averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Oklahoma State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.

Kareem Thompson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Issac McBride is averaging 18.8 points and 3.3 assists for Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

