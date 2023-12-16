Bedford and Oral Roberts host Oklahoma State

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jailen Bedford scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-76 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowboys are 3-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Oral Roberts ranks eighth in the Summit League giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Oklahoma State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44.3% for Oklahoma State.

Issac McBride is averaging 18.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Bedford is averaging 14.4 points for Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.